The Los Angeles Lakers recently parted ways with point guard Quinn Cook.

However, in a recent episode of the “Road Trippin'” podcast, Lakers superstar LeBron James hinted that the franchise could bring back Cook.

“Quinn, he’s a pro, he’s definitely going to get a look,” James said. “Hopefully back with us. … Hopefully we may bring him back.”

Cook, 27, played for the Lakers for just one season.

Last season, he collected 5.1 points, 1.2 boards and 1.1 assists per game. His superb celebrations and support from the bench aided the Lakers in winning the 2020 title.

James, 35, made sure to let the world know how meaningful Cook was in helping the Lakers cruise to victory last season.

Now, he may make sure the two-time champion has another shot in the league with the Lakers.

The four-time MVP averaged 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.