On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers will kick off 2021 by taking on the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

However, they may be without their leader, as LeBron James has been listed as questionable for the contest due to a sprained ankle.

The Lakers have the same injury report for tomorrow as they did last game. pic.twitter.com/Wht868iDNl — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 1, 2021

James first injured the ankle on opening night against the Los Angeles Clippers. He then aggravated the ailment on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Still, he managed to hit a major milestone on Wednesday against the Spurs by becoming the first NBA player to score in double digits in 1,000 consecutive games.

Given that the Lakers had only two months off after winning their 17th NBA championship in October, head coach Frank Vogel has been planning on being conservative with James’ minutes, especially to start the new season.

The four-time MVP played 35 minutes on Wednesday and scored 26 points while dishing out eight assists in the Lakers’ 121-107 win.

At the same time, guard Alex Caruso is not with the Lakers on their short trip to the Lone Star State. The team has been tight-lipped about the reason why, although it has something to do with the NBA’s COVID-19 safety protocol in addition to his ailing hand injury.