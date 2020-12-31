On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from a disappointing loss on Monday by beating the San Antonio Spurs 121-107.

During the contest, LeBron James attained a huge milestone that teammate Wesley Matthews called “disgusting.”

Wesley Matthews on LeBron James having 1,000 games with at least 10 points: "That's a disgusting statistic." — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) December 31, 2020

By becoming the first NBA player ever to score double figures in 1,000 consecutive games, James added yet another accomplishment and record to his already impressive resume.

He ranks first in consecutive double digit scoring games, as he surpassed Michael Jordan three seasons ago to take over the top spot in the category.

He scored 26 points and dished out eight assists against the Spurs as the Lakers improved to 3-2 on the new season.

Although the four-time NBA champ turned 36 on Wednesday, he’s looking as spry as ever in his 18th season.

Matthews had an impressive game in his own right, as he scored 18 points off the bench and hit six 3-pointers in as many attempts.