LeBron James issues emphatic 2-word statement on Aaron Rodgers’ unfiltered press conference

- Updated: July 29, 2021
On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shed light on his issues with the franchise in an unfiltered press conference.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James responded to Rodgers’ viral words with a major stamp of approval.
The relationship between Rodgers and the Packers has been rocky for some time. As a matter of fact, the star quarterback was determined on leaving the organization before reaching a contract resolution.
James, 36, has had his fair share of drama with front offices in the past.
The four-time MVP infamously was at odds with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. James also has been on record bashing the Cavs front office for not making good moves.
Now, the Lakers are trying to revamp their roster as James gets older and his prime window starts to minimize. The 2020 champs were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 postseason.
James averaged 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game last season.