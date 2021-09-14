LeBron James issues beautiful message to Savannah to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish his wife Savannah a happy anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)



The two are celebrating their eighth anniversary. They were also together for a very long time before they decided to get married.

LeBron James certainly has a lot on his mind right now. As he celebrates his wedding anniversary, he also has just over a month to prepare for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

LeBron James has plenty of motivation for the upcoming campaign. A lot of folks are doubting his Lakers, but the 17-time All-Star will surely do everything in his power to try to guide the team to another NBA title.

The four-time NBA champion would love to add another ring to his resume. He’s coming off a 2020-21 season in which he averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Overall, it was a solid campaign for him, but health was an issue at times. He’ll hope to stay on the floor for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 36-year-old is hoping to prove to fans that age isn’t going to slow him down.