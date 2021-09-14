- LeBron James issues beautiful message to Savannah to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary
LeBron James issues beautiful message to Savannah to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary
- Updated: September 14, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish his wife Savannah a happy anniversary.
The two are celebrating their eighth anniversary. They were also together for a very long time before they decided to get married.
LeBron James certainly has a lot on his mind right now. As he celebrates his wedding anniversary, he also has just over a month to prepare for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.
LeBron James has plenty of motivation for the upcoming campaign. A lot of folks are doubting his Lakers, but the 17-time All-Star will surely do everything in his power to try to guide the team to another NBA title.
The four-time NBA champion would love to add another ring to his resume. He’s coming off a 2020-21 season in which he averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Overall, it was a solid campaign for him, but health was an issue at times. He’ll hope to stay on the floor for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign.
The 36-year-old is hoping to prove to fans that age isn’t going to slow him down.