Rival executive throws shade at ‘AARP squad’ Lakers for being interested in DeAndre Jordan

An Eastern Conference executive took a major shot at the Los Angeles Lakers for being interested in DeAndre Jordan.

“I hope the [Brooklyn] Nets buy him out so he can join the Lakers’ AARP squad,” an Eastern Conference executive told Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. “Better yet, the LAARP. I’ve never seen a roster like this.”

Jordan would be the latest veteran addition for the Lakers. There’s no question that many players on the team’s roster are aging, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that those players aren’t productive anymore.

The 33-year-old Jordan would be a nice frontcourt depth piece for L.A. His best years are behind him, but he’s still a great rebounder thanks to his 6-foot-11 frame.

In the 2020-21 season, Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. For his career, he averages 9.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

The former second-round pick has had a nice NBA career. At this stage, his biggest weakness is arguably his defense. He has gotten slower over the years, and he’s not the elite defender that he used to be.

Regardless, he figures to land on his feet if the Nets ultimately do buy him out. He could conceivably land with L.A.