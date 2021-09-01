- Rival executive throws shade at ‘AARP squad’ Lakers for being interested in DeAndre Jordan
- Former NBA executive says Anthony Davis is ‘special’ but needs guard like Rajon Rondo to ‘be great’
- Report: Anthony Davis was frustrated with type of looks he was getting in post with Dennis Schroder at point guard
- Rajon Rondo’s response to down playoffs with Clippers: ‘You’re only as good as your coach believes in you’
- How LeBron James and Anthony Davis played major roles in Rajon Rondo’s return to team
- Rajon Rondo triumphantly declares he’s back with Lakers to win another title and ‘get our parade’
- Video: Determined Carmelo Anthony seen putting in work for 1st time in Lakers gear
- Why Rajon Rondo is just what the doctor ordered for the Lakers
- Here’s a sneak peek at LeBron James and the Lakers in NBA 2K22
- Jayson Tatum shows off his new tattoo honoring strong bond with Kobe Bryant
Rival executive throws shade at ‘AARP squad’ Lakers for being interested in DeAndre Jordan
-
- Updated: September 1, 2021
An Eastern Conference executive took a major shot at the Los Angeles Lakers for being interested in DeAndre Jordan.
“I hope the [Brooklyn] Nets buy him out so he can join the Lakers’ AARP squad,” an Eastern Conference executive told Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. “Better yet, the LAARP. I’ve never seen a roster like this.”
Jordan would be the latest veteran addition for the Lakers. There’s no question that many players on the team’s roster are aging, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that those players aren’t productive anymore.
The 33-year-old Jordan would be a nice frontcourt depth piece for L.A. His best years are behind him, but he’s still a great rebounder thanks to his 6-foot-11 frame.
In the 2020-21 season, Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. For his career, he averages 9.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
The former second-round pick has had a nice NBA career. At this stage, his biggest weakness is arguably his defense. He has gotten slower over the years, and he’s not the elite defender that he used to be.
Regardless, he figures to land on his feet if the Nets ultimately do buy him out. He could conceivably land with L.A.