Report: Lakers are team to keep eye on if Nets and DeAndre Jordan reach contract buyout

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly a potential suitor for big man DeAndre Jordan if he gets bought out by the Brooklyn Nets.

One suitor to keep an eye on, sources said, should DeAndre Jordan and the Brooklyn Nets reach a contract buyout: the Los Angeles Lakers. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 30, 2021

Jordan would be a flashy addition for the Lakers. His production has dwindled in recent years, but he’s still a big name.

In the 2020-21 season, the former second-round pick averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. His 6-foot-11 frame would give L.A. a nice edge in the rebounding department.

With question marks lingering about Marc Gasol’s future with the organization, Jordan could end up being a key piece for the 2021-22 Lakers.

The 33-year-old would be the latest addition to an aging L.A. roster. The team is loaded with veterans, and Jordan would fit right in. He has spent more than a decade in the NBA.

The Lakers are already in good shape for the upcoming season. Fans are hoping to see another championship run in the 2021-22 campaign.