Report: Lakers are team to keep eye on if Nets and DeAndre Jordan reach contract buyout

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly a potential suitor for big man DeAndre Jordan if he gets bought out by the Brooklyn Nets.

Jordan would be a flashy addition for the Lakers. His production has dwindled in recent years, but he’s still a big name.

In the 2020-21 season, the former second-round pick averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. His 6-foot-11 frame would give L.A. a nice edge in the rebounding department.

With question marks lingering about Marc Gasol’s future with the organization, Jordan could end up being a key piece for the 2021-22 Lakers.

The 33-year-old would be the latest addition to an aging L.A. roster. The team is loaded with veterans, and Jordan would fit right in. He has spent more than a decade in the NBA.

The Lakers are already in good shape for the upcoming season. Fans are hoping to see another championship run in the 2021-22 campaign.