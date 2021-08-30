- Report: Lakers are team to keep eye on if Nets and DeAndre Jordan reach contract buyout
- LeBron’s live reaction during Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight
- Video: New Orleans Pelicans fans refuse to purchase Anthony Davis’ Ruffles flavor while stocking up for Hurricane Ida
- Danny Green unveils incredible Lakers championship tattoo that’s right next to his Kobe Bryant tribute
- C.J. McCollum predicts Dennis Schroder will be motivated this season because he knows ‘there’s a lot at stake’
- Report: Lakers were on verge of signing Isaiah Thomas before Rajon Rondo’s buyout
- Report: Rajon Rondo ‘likely’ to fill one of final roster spots on Lakers
- NBA legend wants LeBron James to get credit for knocking down logo shots before it was cool
- Report: Promising free agent may join Lakers on minimum deal
- Lakers guards Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker seen training with former NBA sharpshooter
Report: Lakers are team to keep eye on if Nets and DeAndre Jordan reach contract buyout
-
- Updated: August 30, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly a potential suitor for big man DeAndre Jordan if he gets bought out by the Brooklyn Nets.
One suitor to keep an eye on, sources said, should DeAndre Jordan and the Brooklyn Nets reach a contract buyout: the Los Angeles Lakers.
— Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 30, 2021
Jordan would be a flashy addition for the Lakers. His production has dwindled in recent years, but he’s still a big name.
In the 2020-21 season, the former second-round pick averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. His 6-foot-11 frame would give L.A. a nice edge in the rebounding department.
With question marks lingering about Marc Gasol’s future with the organization, Jordan could end up being a key piece for the 2021-22 Lakers.
The 33-year-old would be the latest addition to an aging L.A. roster. The team is loaded with veterans, and Jordan would fit right in. He has spent more than a decade in the NBA.
The Lakers are already in good shape for the upcoming season. Fans are hoping to see another championship run in the 2021-22 campaign.