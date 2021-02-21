The extended absence of Anthony Davis from the lineup of the Los Angeles Lakers has LeBron James focused on adjusting his playing style.

The Lakers suffered their third loss in the last four games on Saturday night.

Following the Lakers’ 96-94 loss to the Miami Heat, James stated that he needs to make changes in his game in order to help the team out of its current rut.

“I think that’s what it all boils down to, and right now is another challenge for me, to be able to adjust,” James said. “Not having A.D. for a long period of time is something that we haven’t had over the last year-and-a-half, and now it’s time for me to adjust again and see ways I can be even more effective to help this team win ballgames. Because that is the sport that we’re in. “We’re in the winning business, and I’ve always been a winner. So, it’s time to click into that.”

Davis has struggled with different injuries this season and left the Feb. 14 road game against the Denver Nuggets after suffering a calf strain.

Early fears that Davis had possibly blown out his Achilles were somewhat in a subsequent MRI, though the veteran is still expected to be out for at least a month.

Not having Davis in the lineup takes away a player who was averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Exactly how James plans to try to fill the void created by Davis’ absence is unknown, but he’s dealt before with key absences over the course of his 18 years in the NBA.

If the Lakers hope to challenge for their second consecutive NBA title, they need Davis back and for James and his teammates to step up their games for the challenges ahead.