On Thursday night, a short-handed Los Angeles Lakers team got handled by the Brooklyn Nets, 109-98.

Even worse, L.A. head coach Frank Vogel says that superstar big man Anthony Davis will be out a bit longer than first expected.

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will be out for 4 weeks after getting re-evaluated tonight. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 19, 2021

Davis suffered a calf strain and reaggravated a case of Achilles tendonosis in a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Sources initially said that he would be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, given that few were expecting him to return to game action in a few weeks.

Davis’ absence has left a sizable void in the Lakers’ frontcourt. Forwards Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris are getting more playing time as a result, but there’s no replacing one of the league’s best big men.

The Lakers are reportedly shopping around for help as a result of Davis’ injury.