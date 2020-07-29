- LeBron James Gives Anthony Davis Hilarious New Nickname After Seeing His New Look
LeBron James Gives Anthony Davis Hilarious New Nickname After Seeing His New Look
- Updated: July 29, 2020
Anthony Davis is expected to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ first regular season game inside the NBA’s bubble despite suffering an eye injury recently.
To protect his eye, Davis was seen rocking a pair of athletic goggles in a recent Lakers practice. He’ll likely wear the goggles in Thursday’s game versus the Los Angeles Clippers.
When teammate LeBron James saw a picture of Davis’ new specs, he couldn’t help but make the comparison to another legendary Lakers big man, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
There’s no doubt that the two share a very similar look, but that’s not the only thing these superstars have in common.
Their career stats are actually shockingly similar.
Abdul-Jabbar averaged 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds. 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per game in his legendary career.
So far in Davis’ career, he’s averaging 24.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.
Without a doubt, the Lakers are hoping that Davis follows in Abdul-Jabbar’s steps when it comes to bringing titles to the franchise.
After spending his first six seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Hall of Fame big man went on to play with the Lakers for 14 incredible seasons. He won five titles during that time.
After spending his first seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis is currently in his first year with the Purple and Gold.
He’ll look to win his first title with the team this season from inside the NBA’s bubble campus.