Report: Lakers Fear Anthony Davis Could Miss Thursday’s Game vs. Clippers With Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are less than two days away from facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA’s bubble, and they may have to play that game without superstar big man Anthony Davis.

On Tuesday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed that Davis is still feeling discomfort in his right eye and could be forced to miss the game as a result.

Frank Vogel on a Zoom call with reporters says Anthony Davis is still feeling discomfort in his right eye. Was held out of practice. They’ll evaluate him Wednesday. “There is some concern that he potentially will not play Thursday, but we’re hopeful that he does” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 28, 2020

This would be a major blow to the Lakers, who have looked like a well-oiled machine so far in the bubble.

While Thursday’s game versus the Clippers is clearly the marquee matchup of opening weekend inside the bubble, the Lakers have a comfortable cushion over their Southern Californian rivals.

At the moment, the Lakers are five-and-a-half games up on the Clippers in the Western Conference standings. That gives them the flexibility to rest Davis if he is feeling any amount of discomfort.

After all, the Lakers have the sights set firmly on winning a championship later this year. If sitting Davis now helps him heal and get back on the court faster, so be it.