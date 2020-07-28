   Report: Lakers Fear Anthony Davis Could Miss Thursday's Game vs. Clippers With Injury - Lakers Daily
Home / Rumors / Report: Lakers Fear Anthony Davis Could Miss Thursday’s Game vs. Clippers With Injury

Report: Lakers Fear Anthony Davis Could Miss Thursday’s Game vs. Clippers With Injury

Anthony Davis Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are less than two days away from facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA’s bubble, and they may have to play that game without superstar big man Anthony Davis.

On Tuesday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed that Davis is still feeling discomfort in his right eye and could be forced to miss the game as a result.

This would be a major blow to the Lakers, who have looked like a well-oiled machine so far in the bubble.

While Thursday’s game versus the Clippers is clearly the marquee matchup of opening weekend inside the bubble, the Lakers have a comfortable cushion over their Southern Californian rivals.

At the moment, the Lakers are five-and-a-half games up on the Clippers in the Western Conference standings. That gives them the flexibility to rest Davis if he is feeling any amount of discomfort.

After all, the Lakers have the sights set firmly on winning a championship later this year. If sitting Davis now helps him heal and get back on the court faster, so be it.