J.R. Smith Boasts Message of Extreme Confidence After 20-Point Showing vs. Washington Wizards

After a solid performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ final exhibition game, one of the team’s newest acquisitions, J.R. Smith, offered up a motivational observation about the importance of ignoring doubters.

Smith, who was signed by the Lakers prior to the team reporting for the resumption of their season, scored 20 points in the Lakers’ 123-116 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday afternoon.

While the effort came in an exhibition contest, the Lakers are hoping that the 34-year-old Smith’s performance is the start of a strong comeback from the veteran’s past few years.

Smith was released last year by the Cleveland Cavaliers after clashing with management and also seeing a decline in his on-court-production.

It was with the Cavaliers that Smith worked in tandem with LeBron James to help the team reach the NBA Finals in four consecutive years and win the 2016 NBA title.

Smith is a streaky shooter who can connect from long-range, though he can also hit dry spells that the Lakers are hoping to avoid.

As one of the Lakers’ options off the bench, Smith offers the team someone who can instantly deliver offense. If he’s able to do that, the Lakers’ path to a championship will become a bit clearer.

Right now, Smith and his new teammates are focused on Thursday, when the Lakers officially resume their season with a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.