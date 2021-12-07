Kyle Rittenhouse breaks silence on LeBron James’ fake crying claim: ‘F–k you, LeBron’

Throughout the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was very outspoken about his feelings on the Kenosha, Wis. shooter.

Most notably, James called out the 18-year-old after he seemingly had a breakdown on the witness stand. James took to Twitter and said Rittenhouse’s tears were fake.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Rittenhouse recently responded to James’ remarks.

“I was a Lakers fan too before he said that,” said Rittenhouse. “I was really pissed off when he said that cause I liked LeBron, and then I’m like, ‘You know what, f— you, LeBron.'”

It’ll be interesting to see if James responds to Rittenhouse’s comments, although that seems unlikely. The 17-time All-Star is focused on helping the Lakers challenge for this season’s NBA title.

James is having a solid season on the hardwood. Availability issues have limited him to just 12 games, but when’s he’s been on the floor, he’s made a big impact.

The veteran is averaging 25.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He’s shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from beyond the arc.

James already has four NBA titles under his belt, and he’s looking for a fifth. If he gets one this season with L.A., it’ll mark his second ring during his stint with the Lakers.

However, James and the Lakers have a tall hill to climb in order to get back into the championship discussion. At 12-12, the team is off to a sluggish start this season, and L.A.’s schedule will get tougher from here on out. Time will tell if the Lakers can turn things around.