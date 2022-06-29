- LeBron James offers ecstatic reaction to David Fizdale leaving Lakers for front office position on Jazz
LeBron James offers ecstatic reaction to David Fizdale leaving Lakers for front office position on Jazz
- Updated: June 28, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed some serious love to David Fizdale after it was announced that he is joining the Utah Jazz’s front office.
Fizdale will become the Jazz’s associate general manager after spending 18 years as a head and assistant coach in the NBA. He will be a part of a front office that consists of Danny Ainge, one of the most respected figures in the league.
So 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!! Yessir Fizz https://t.co/EEU2M0JmwN
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2022
James and Fizdale go way back to James’ time with the Miami Heat earlier in his career. Fizdale was an assistant coach for the Heat from the 2008-09 season through the 2015-16 season. He spent his final two years in Miami as the team’s associate head coach under Erik Spoelstra.
This is a major step in Fizdale’s career, and it’s clear that James is going to support him even though he won’t be with the Lakers.
Fizdale has been a head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks. He compiled a 71-134 record across four different seasons. He made the playoffs with the Grizzlies in the 2016-17 season, but the team was eliminated in the first round in six games.
Fizdale came to the Lakers as an assistant on Frank Vogel’s staff during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers struggled in the 2021-22 campaign due to injuries to James and Anthony Davis and failed to make the playoffs.
Joining a front office will be a new challenge for Fizdale, but he reunites with one of his former players, Dwyane Wade, who he spent time coaching in Miami. James and Wade helped form the team’s Big 3 with Chris Bosh and won two titles together in Miami.