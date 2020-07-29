- Report: Anthony Davis Offers Major Update on Status for Thursday’s Game vs. Clippers
- Updated: July 29, 2020
Los Angles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis plans to play on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Clippers.
Anthony Davis says the plan is for him to play tomorrow.
— Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 29, 2020
Davis, 27, suffered an eye injury in the Lakers’ scrimmage against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
Although Davis was considered questionable for the team’s first meaningful game inside the NBA’s bubble, it now appears that he is ready to go.
The Lakers acquired the All-Star in a massive trade last summer. The deal has paid off as the Lakers are the best team in the Western Conference.
The big man is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 boards, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks per game this season. He has provided the Lakers with strong play on both ends of the court.
The Lakers are focused on winning a championship this season. The Lakers will need Davis at full strength to accomplish that lofty goal.
The Clippers are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.