   Report: Lakers Update Status of Anthony Davis After He Goes Down With Injury in Scrimmage vs. Magic
Home / Game News / Report: Lakers Update Status of Anthony Davis After He Goes Down With Injury in Scrimmage vs. Magic

Report: Lakers Update Status of Anthony Davis After He Goes Down With Injury in Scrimmage vs. Magic

Anthony Davis Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis had to go to the locker room during Saturday’s contest against the Orlando Magic after getting poked in the eye.

Following some review, the Lakers decided not to allow the phenom to return to action.

Davis was dominant in the first quarter against the Magic on Saturday, collecting nine points and 10 boards in just nine minutes of play.

The 27-year-old is having a tremendous season. He’s averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists  and 2.4 blocks per game in his first season in Los Angeles.

The franchise gave up multiple youngsters and future picks to acquire the All-Star last summer.

If the Lakers want to win a championship this season, they will absolutely need Davis at full strength. The team is already without several key players, including Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley.

The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The 2019-20 season resumes on July 30.