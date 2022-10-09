LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed.

Travis Scott Performing at Bronny's 18th Birthday 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VZpOEfFoDo — 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 (@OVOLakeShow) October 9, 2022

Lebron, bronny, and Travis Scott turning up at Bronnys birthday party with all due respect 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Durm5c8NnE — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) October 9, 2022

It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

While he is known for his greatness on the court, the elder James has also become renowned for being an attentive and doting parent to his three children.

Following in his father’s footsteps

There is no doubt that the elder James will end his playing career as one of the best, if not the greatest, hoopers of all time. The 37-year-old has four MVP awards and NBA titles to his name. In addition, he is set to become the league’s all-time leading scorer during the upcoming season.

Those are certainly big shoes to fill. But it looks like the younger James is ready to blaze his own trail.

The 18-year-old has already received interest from different universities, with the University of Memphis even reportedly offering him the opportunity to play for its basketball program.

While he is not as highly touted of a prospect as his father was, the younger James is said to be “in much better condition” than the elder James was at his age.

It will be interesting to see where the younger James will place in the NBA draft once he becomes eligible. Scouts reportedly view him as a late first-round or early second-round pick.

Gunning for a fifth title

The elder James seems to have had a busy offseason. On top of spending time with his family, he also recently helped produce “The Redeem Team” documentary.

Even so, he will likely be on the top of his game as soon as the 2022-23 regular season starts. Hopefully, he can pick up where he left off last season, where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

However, for him to hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy for the fifth time in his career, he will need plenty of help from his teammates, particularly Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. It remains to be seen if they are up to the task.