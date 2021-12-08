- LeBron James’ former teammate calls out Enes Kanter Freedom for not doing anything in person to Lakers star
LeBron James’ former teammate calls out Enes Kanter Freedom for not doing anything in person to Lakers star
- Updated: December 8, 2021
Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter Freedom has been very outspoken about his feelings on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James lately.
Freedom, who has made it very clear that he’s disgusted with the Chinese government, recently called out James for his relationship with Nike. The company reportedly uses slave labor in China to produce its sneakers.
Last month, Freedom wore a pair of shoes that took multiple shots at James.
Money over Morals for the “King” 👑
Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice
They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so
Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ
— Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 18, 2021
But when given the chance, Freedom seemingly hasn’t confronted James face to face. That was the case when the Celtics and Lakers met for a game last month, and it seemed to be the case again when the two teams clashed in L.A. on Tuesday.
Kendrick Perkins took notice of that and called Freedom out on Twitter. Perkins and James were teammates several years ago.
Where I’m from we call it “Throwing Stones and Hiding your Hand” Enes energy changes when they’re in person. Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… https://t.co/mSPUaoVtGE
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 8, 2021
It will be interesting to see where the story goes from here.
On the hardwood, the Lakers got the best of the Celtics on Tuesday. L.A. got a monster game from its Big 3, and that was enough to carry the team to a victory.
With the win, the Lakers are now 13-12 on the season. The squad still has a lot of work to do to dig itself out of the hole it created, but if the Lakers’ trio of superstars can keep playing at a high level, then the team might have a chance to re-establish itself as a title contender.
The organization is trying to win its second NBA title in a span of three seasons.