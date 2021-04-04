While no formal date has been established for the return of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, he’s indicating on social media just how anxious he is to get back on the court.

Woke up out of my sleep to use the restroom and thought to myself…. MAN I WANNA HOOP! MISS IT SO MUCH! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Ok anyways back to sleep I go #BasketballJones — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

James suffered a high ankle sprain during the Lakers’ home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 20 and is still rehabilitating the injury.

The 36-year-old superstar has been one of the NBA’s most durable players over the course of his 18-year career, which has also included extensive playing time during the postseason.

The Lakers are not only awaiting the return of James but Anthony Davis as well. Davis has been out since February with a calf injury.

Both players serve as key offensive catalysts for the Lakers, with their absences resulting in a Lakers team that’s stalled during its drive to win a second consecutive NBA title.

James has been a part of four NBA champions during his stellar career and whenever he does return to play, the Lakers’ chances of winning that second straight title will improve.