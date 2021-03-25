Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly will miss four to six weeks with the high-ankle sprain that he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

It is a massive blow for the Lakers that James will be out for a significant period of time.

Los Angeles has already fallen to 28-16 on the season and is now the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

To make matters worse, the Lakers are without their other star forward Anthony Davis as he deals with a calf injury.

The Lakers will have to weather the storm to stay in the playoff race in the West.

Four weeks from James’ injury would have mid-April as the earliest return date within that timeline.

If James is out the full six weeks, he would be returning around May 1, which would leave the Lakers with just nine games before the playoffs.

The Lakers take on the Toronto Raptors on May 2.

For now, it seems that Los Angeles will go the foreseeable future without its two stars, but it is possible that one of them beats the timeline and returns sooner rather than later.