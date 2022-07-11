LeBron James disrespected in Europe’s top 10 NBA jersey sales

Los Angeles Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James may be starting to lose some of his worldwide popularity.

According to Gazzetta.gr journalist Michalis Gulenoglou who tracked the sales on NBAStore.eu website and in stores in Milan and London, the Lakers star has just the sixth-highest sold jersey in the league.

Stephen Curry Ja Morant Luka Doncic Jimmy Butler Giannis Antetokounmpo LeBron James Tyler Herro Paul George Kawhi Leonard Joel Embiid

James, 37, conducted a monster individual campaign this past season.

The four-time champion collected 30.3 points, 8.2 boards, 6.2 assists per game during the 2021-22 campaign. In addition, he shot 52.4 percent from the field.

Yet, despite James’ amazing individual performance, his team was absolutely abysmal last season.

The Lakers widely missed the playoffs. They finished with the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.

Nonetheless, James still is considered one of the best and most popular players in the world. After all, many include him in the G.O.A.T. conversation with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Curry, who just led the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 NBA title, is also one of the most beloved players in the NBA. The all-time leader in 3-pointers made gathered his first Finals MVP trophy this past playoffs.

Doncic’s arrival on the list comes as no surprise either. The Dallas Mavericks superstar is from Slovenia. In addition, he is off to an auspicious start in the NBA.

The four-year pro has career averages of 26.4 points, 8.5 boards and 8.0 assists per game. In the process of leading the Mavs to the 2022 Western Conference Finals, he guided the Mavs past the league-best Phoenix Suns in the second round.

James himself is one of Doncic’s largest supporters.

Perhaps, James’ popularity overseas will rise should the Lakers make a deep run in next year’s playoffs.