- LeBron James disrespected in Europe’s top 10 NBA jersey sales
- Gilbert Arenas proposes ‘fair trade’ that would land Lakers both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant
- Andrew Wiggins on being compared to LeBron James early in his career: ‘Ain’t nobody gonna be the next LeBron’
- Report: Myles Turner would be ‘open’ to playing for the Lakers
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offers insane take on Lakers playoff matchup vs. Nuggets in 2020 bubble
- Lakers insider confirms rumors that Kyrie Irving will be traded to team ‘sooner or later’
- Damian Lillard says LeBron James belongs in G.O.A.T. conversation but passionately states that Michael Jordan is best ever
- NBA legend Isiah Thomas takes a brutal shot at the Lakers, implies the team is a weak link in the West
- LeBron James and Russell Westbrook ‘made no public acknowledgement of one another’ at summer league game
- Rob Pelinka sends scary warning to NBA about Anthony Davis and how he’s going to lead Lakers
LeBron James disrespected in Europe’s top 10 NBA jersey sales
- Updated: July 11, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James may be starting to lose some of his worldwide popularity.
According to Gazzetta.gr journalist Michalis Gulenoglou who tracked the sales on NBAStore.eu website and in stores in Milan and London, the Lakers star has just the sixth-highest sold jersey in the league.
- Stephen Curry
- Ja Morant
- Luka Doncic
- Jimmy Butler
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James
- Tyler Herro
- Paul George
- Kawhi Leonard
- Joel Embiid
James, 37, conducted a monster individual campaign this past season.
The four-time champion collected 30.3 points, 8.2 boards, 6.2 assists per game during the 2021-22 campaign. In addition, he shot 52.4 percent from the field.
Yet, despite James’ amazing individual performance, his team was absolutely abysmal last season.
The Lakers widely missed the playoffs. They finished with the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.
Nonetheless, James still is considered one of the best and most popular players in the world. After all, many include him in the G.O.A.T. conversation with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
Curry, who just led the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 NBA title, is also one of the most beloved players in the NBA. The all-time leader in 3-pointers made gathered his first Finals MVP trophy this past playoffs.
Doncic’s arrival on the list comes as no surprise either. The Dallas Mavericks superstar is from Slovenia. In addition, he is off to an auspicious start in the NBA.
The four-year pro has career averages of 26.4 points, 8.5 boards and 8.0 assists per game. In the process of leading the Mavs to the 2022 Western Conference Finals, he guided the Mavs past the league-best Phoenix Suns in the second round.
James himself is one of Doncic’s largest supporters.
Perhaps, James’ popularity overseas will rise should the Lakers make a deep run in next year’s playoffs.