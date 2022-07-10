Who the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) is between LeBron James and Michael Jordan has long been a contentious topic and will likely remain that way in the years to come.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers is one of the latest to weigh in on the debate. He explained that Jordan is his choice but added that James deserves consideration.

While his legacy is already cemented, James is still continuing to add to his resume. Last season, the 37-year-old showed that he can still produce at a high level despite his age. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Unfortunately, the Lakers failed to reach the playoffs after placing 11th in the Western Conference with a 33-49 standing. No person was probably more disappointed than James was. He’s looking for his fifth NBA title. The 18-time All-Star is still two short of Jordan’s six championships.

In the 2022-23 campaign, L.A. will attempt to return to title contention. Fans are showing varying levels of concern, however, because the team has failed to make a big splash in the offseason so far.

The Lakers have been linked to Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving in recent weeks, but no trade has been completed yet. There is reportedly plenty of skepticism around the league when it comes to the idea of a direct trade between the Lakers and Nets happening.

The Lakers claiming another championship would not only be beneficial for James’ G.O.A.T. case, but it would also be huge for the franchise. L.A. is currently tied with the Boston Celtics for most NBA titles won with 17 each.