The Los Angeles Lakers have been swirling in rumors with the Brooklyn Nets regarding a trade around Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, people around the league are dubious that the Lakers can pull off a direct swap with the Nets for Irving.

“The Lakers are the one team with an obvious desire to poach Irving from Brooklyn, but there is plenty of skepticism around the NBA that L.A. can acquire Irving in a direct two-team swap with the Nets,” Fischer wrote. “Brooklyn’s goal of contending already disqualifies a theoretical package of Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks from satisfying the Nets’ wishes for any Irving or [Kevin] Durant return. “

Heading into last season, the Lakers and Nets were both anticipated to be primary contenders in their respective conferences.

Instead, both teams wound up being marred in countless cycles of drama. By the end of the season, neither team won a playoff game. The Lakers didn’t even make it to the 2022 postseason.

Irving, 30, was sidelined for the majority of last season due to his infamous refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The point guard’s absence created a ton of damage as his attitude was seen as selfish and not beneficial.

In addition, Irving’s absence soaked the team in mediocrity, with superstars Durant and James Harden having to bear much of the load. Harden requested a trade midway through the season and landed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nonetheless, Irving’s production on the floor was stellar when he did return to action. He collected 27.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from downtown.

There’s no doubt he would bring a ton of offensive firepower to a new team.

Furthermore, the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft has valuable experience with Lakers alpha LeBron James. The pair went to the NBA Finals three times with the Cleveland Cavaliers and heroically captured the 2016 title together against the Golden State Warriors.