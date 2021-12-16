- LeBron James shows mad love to Luka Doncic at halftime of Lakers-Mavs game
LeBron James shows mad love to Luka Doncic at halftime of Lakers-Mavs game
- Updated: December 15, 2021
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic may have missed Wednesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, but it didn’t prevent LeBron James from giving him some love and respect.
LeBron 🤝 Luka pic.twitter.com/316xMH7VWK
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 16, 2021
Doncic is out of action due to an ankle injury, but the Mavs were still able to be competitive with L.A. through the first half.
The Lakers looked good in the first quarter, running out to a 33-23 lead, but Dallas fought back for a 50-47 halftime advantage.
L.A. is also playing a bit shorthanded. Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk are out after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday.
After missing multiple games himself, James is starting to hit his stride for the first time this season. He had a 30-point triple double in the Lakers’ last game, which was an easy win over the Orlando Magic.
The Lakers are currently 15-13 and looking to build a three-game winning streak by beating the Mavs.