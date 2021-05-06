Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul some major love on his birthday.

James, 36, has been close friends with Paul for numerous years.

Although Paul hasn’t played with James on actual NBA teams, he has competed with the four-time MVP on the international stage.

Both players are on contenders in the Western Conference. In fact, Paul has guided the Suns to the second-best record in the entire league.

In his first season in Phoenix, Paul is averaging 16.2 points, 8.8 assists, 4.5 boards and 1.4 steals per game. The Suns hold a 47-19 record this year.

As for James, he’s currently sitting out due to an ankle injury. He’s putting up 25.0 points, 7.9 boards and 7.8 assists per contest this season.

The defending champs have a 37-28 record and are the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.