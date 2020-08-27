   LeBron James Breaks Silence After Changing Mind on Abandoning NBA Season - Lakers Daily
LeBron James and Quinn Cook

On Thursday, the NBA’s players decided to resume the 2019-20 season.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who hinted that players would boycott the season on Wednesday, reportedly had a change of heart coming into Thursday’s meeting.

James, 35, was reportedly in favor of abruptly ending the remainder of the 2020 postseason.

As a matter of fact, the four-time MVP was livid on Wednesday. He strongly supported the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

The Lakers also didn’t play Game 5 of their series against the Portland Trail Blazers, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday night.

Now, James appears to want the season to move forward. In fact, he campaigned for people to vote following the players’ meeting on Thursday morning.

The players are taking advantage of the significant leverage that they now have.

They are trying to bring justice for Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot multiple times by police in front of his children in Kenosha, Wis. on Sunday.

The remainder of the 2020 playoffs are expected to resume on Friday.