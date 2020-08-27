On Thursday, the NBA’s players decided to resume the 2019-20 season.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who hinted that players would boycott the season on Wednesday, reportedly had a change of heart coming into Thursday’s meeting.

Yahoo Sources: There was a change in position from last night with LeBron James, among others, relaying it was in their best interest to finish out the season. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 27, 2020

The Lakers players met as a group a couple of times since last night’s meeting, including this morning before they went into the group meeting with the rest of the teams. https://t.co/EQRi9fwhhB — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) August 27, 2020

James, 35, was reportedly in favor of abruptly ending the remainder of the 2020 postseason.

As a matter of fact, the four-time MVP was livid on Wednesday. He strongly supported the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

The Lakers also didn’t play Game 5 of their series against the Portland Trail Blazers, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday night.

Now, James appears to want the season to move forward. In fact, he campaigned for people to vote following the players’ meeting on Thursday morning.

Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! For my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids and communities across the country, it’s on US to make a difference. Together. That's why your vote is @morethanavote ✊🏾 #BlackLivesMatter — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2020

The players are taking advantage of the significant leverage that they now have.

They are trying to bring justice for Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot multiple times by police in front of his children in Kenosha, Wis. on Sunday.

The remainder of the 2020 playoffs are expected to resume on Friday.