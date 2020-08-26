Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent the world a strong message following the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to sit out Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

James, 35, is one of the most vocal players in the NBA.

His statement is powerful as multiple teams ponder what to do in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was the subject of police brutality in Kenosha, Wis. on Sunday.

Blake, 29, was shot several times by police in front of his children. He is in critical condition.

Now, players are starting to protest in order to make their voices heard. As a matter of fact, several players on the Toronto Raptors are contemplating leaving the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.