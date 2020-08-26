- LeBron James Sends Angry Message Following Milwaukee Bucks Boycott
- Report: Lakers Expected to Pursue Victor Oladipo Without Long-Term Commitment
- Report: Lakers Wanted to Pair Damian Lillard With LeBron James Before Anthony Davis
- Nick Wright Declares Only Way to Beat Playoff LeBron James Is to Have ‘4 Hall of Famers on Your Team’
- Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Provides Status Updates on Rajon Rondo and Anthony Davis
- Report: Blazers Superstar Damian Lillard to Miss Game 5 vs. Lakers
- Video: LeBron James Disgusted With J.R. Smith After Botched Defensive Assignment
- Jared Dudley Comes to Dwight Howard’s Defense After His Confrontation With Carmelo Anthony
- LeBron James Highlights Crucial Reason Why Lakers Offense Has Been Clicking
- Lakers News: Anthony Davis Leaves Game 4 vs. Blazers With Worrisome Injury
LeBron James Sends Angry Message Following Milwaukee Bucks Boycott
-
- Updated: August 26, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent the world a strong message following the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to sit out Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.
FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020
James, 35, is one of the most vocal players in the NBA.
His statement is powerful as multiple teams ponder what to do in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was the subject of police brutality in Kenosha, Wis. on Sunday.
Blake, 29, was shot several times by police in front of his children. He is in critical condition.
Now, players are starting to protest in order to make their voices heard. As a matter of fact, several players on the Toronto Raptors are contemplating leaving the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.