LeBron James’ astonished 2-word reaction to realizing he has officially played ‘half a life’ in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has accomplished a bevy of incredible goals and milestones over the course of his career.

One of the 19-year veteran’s most impressive milestones in terms of longevity landed on Monday. James was beside himself when he saw the landmark on Twitter.

James, 36, has played in the NBA since 2003.

He was the No. 1 pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft. James has never showed a significant step of slowing down.

In fact, he’s only improved and maintained his superstar production over time. James is averaging 25.9 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 boards per game this season.

Over the course of his tenure in the NBA, James has earned four championships, four MVPs, four Finals MVPs and more. He became the first player in league history to win a Finals MVP trophy with three different squads.

The veteran has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently joked that he can’t wait to “lie” to his grandkids and tell them he played with James. The pair won two titles and went to four straight NBA Finals on the Miami Heat during the early part of the 2010 decade.

Now, James is trying to embellish his career with a few more titles. However, his Lakers are running into massive problems.

The team has yet to gain chemistry and consistent winning. The team has been ravaged by COVID-19 cases, which has led to crucial absences.

In addition, Lakers star Anthony Davis will be sidelined for at least a month due to an MCL sprain.