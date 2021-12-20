- LeBron James’ astonished 2-word reaction to realizing he has officially played ‘half a life’ in the NBA
- Alex Caruso’s 4-word response to LeBron James lavishing him with love after Lakers-Bulls game
- Carmelo Anthony on DeMar DeRozan torching Lakers in 4th quarter and what he’s ‘mastered’
- Coach Fizdale says Lakers all bought in to one huge aspect which ignited their offense
- Anthony Davis breaks his silence on devastating knee injury suffered in Lakers game vs. Timberwolves
- Report: Lakers make surprising change to starting lineup ahead of matchup vs. the Bulls
- Report: Trevor Ariza to make season debut on Sunday night for Lakers vs. Bulls
- Report: 2 more members of Lakers organization enter health and safety protocols
- Fred VanVleet takes savage shot at Russell Westbrook after performance vs. Warriors
- Report: Lakers release concerning MRI results and timetable to return for Anthony Davis
LeBron James’ astonished 2-word reaction to realizing he has officially played ‘half a life’ in the NBA
-
- Updated: December 20, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has accomplished a bevy of incredible goals and milestones over the course of his career.
One of the 19-year veteran’s most impressive milestones in terms of longevity landed on Monday. James was beside himself when he saw the landmark on Twitter.
MAN WHAT!!! 😱😱😱😱😱 https://t.co/eGfDpcFfWQ
— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 20, 2021
James, 36, has played in the NBA since 2003.
He was the No. 1 pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft. James has never showed a significant step of slowing down.
In fact, he’s only improved and maintained his superstar production over time. James is averaging 25.9 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 boards per game this season.
Over the course of his tenure in the NBA, James has earned four championships, four MVPs, four Finals MVPs and more. He became the first player in league history to win a Finals MVP trophy with three different squads.
The veteran has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently joked that he can’t wait to “lie” to his grandkids and tell them he played with James. The pair won two titles and went to four straight NBA Finals on the Miami Heat during the early part of the 2010 decade.
Now, James is trying to embellish his career with a few more titles. However, his Lakers are running into massive problems.
The team has yet to gain chemistry and consistent winning. The team has been ravaged by COVID-19 cases, which has led to crucial absences.
In addition, Lakers star Anthony Davis will be sidelined for at least a month due to an MCL sprain.