Report: 2 more members of Lakers organization enter health and safety protocols

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be shorthanded both on the court and on the sidelines when they face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel and wing Kent Bazemore have reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. David Fizdale will be the Lakers’ head coach while Vogel is out.

This is quite a blow for L.A. as the team is already missing several players due to being in the protocols.

The Lakers will also be without Anthony Davis for at least four weeks because of a sprained MCL. LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday’s game.

The team will have to make do with a depleted roster as it looks to get back on the winning track after a stinging loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

L.A. currently stands at 16-14 and is tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.