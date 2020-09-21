LeBron James was ecstatic to see teammate Anthony Davis nail the game-winning shot in Game 2 versus the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but the four-time MVP had one regret.

James wished it had happened in familiar territory.

LeBron on his one regret about AD's shot tonight: "I wish we were playing at Staples. We miss our fans so much… It probably would have blown the roof off Staples." — Playoff Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 21, 2020

Davis rescued his Los Angeles Lakers after they squandered a double-digit lead in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

His 3-point basket in the final seconds gave the Lakers a 105-103 victory. They now hold a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

Though James usually takes the last shot whenever the game is on the line, it was Davis who received the inbounds pass from Rajon Rondo.

The play was initially set up for James, who had 26 points and 11 rebounds in the game. The plan changed when Davis freed himself from the Nuggets’ Mason Plumlee to take the final shot of the game.

Despite not getting the opportunity, James was not complaining about the result.

Davis’ game-winner capped off a 31-point effort, the second consecutive game in which he has scored at least 30 points. The 27-year-old forward added nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the game.

Game 3 of the series is set for Wednesday as the Nuggets try to avoid going down 3-0 to a surging Lakers team that has now won six straight games since losing to the Houston Rockets in the first game of the conference semifinals.