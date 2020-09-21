- Video: LeBron James Has Huge Words of Praise for Anthony Davis After Incredible Game-Winner
September 21, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers have taken a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals over the Denver Nuggets on the heroics of Anthony Davis.
After he hit the game-winning 3-pointer, his teammate LeBron James praised him and his abilities on the basketball court.
"He different, it's that simple." @KingJames with @LakersReporter on @AntDavis23's game-winning three, Denver's second half surge, and discusses justice for the LA County deputies & Breonna Taylor. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/yR0jJXbEDq
— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 21, 2020
“He different, it’s that simple,” James said of Davis just after the game. “He different. We had heard all the noise over the last 48 hours about his ability and what he can do, some people not having him on All-NBA teams and things of that nature, so he just came out and proved why he’s one of the best players in the world.”
Throughout the playoffs, the former New Orleans Pelican has been proving his critics wrong and showing that he has the qualities needed to play his best under pressure.
He had 37 points in Game 1, and he followed it up with 31 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots in Game 2.
Although Davis struggled in the first half, James picked up the slack by scoring 20 of his 26 points before intermission.
But the University of Kentucky product turned it up in the second half and carried the Purple and Gold through a hard-fought fourth quarter.