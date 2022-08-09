Report: 2020 Lakers champ lands back in NBA on 1-year deal with Kings

Though the Los Angeles Lakers have remained fairly quiet thus far in the 2022 NBA offseason, one former Lakers guard has found his way back into the NBA after a brief period out of the league.

According to a report on Monday evening, guard Quinn Cook has signed with the Sacramento Kings on a one-year contract.

The Kings have agreed to sign NBA veteran Quinn Cook to a one-year contact, source told @espn @andscape. The two-time NBA champion played for the G League Stockton Kings last season and is competing for a third point guard spot. Last played in the NBA for Cavs 2020-21 season. pic.twitter.com/bWjXCN02NS — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 9, 2022

He was a member of the Lakers during their run to the 2020 NBA Finals and won a championship with the team.

Despite the fact that he’s been a role player his entire career, he’s already won two titles. His championship with the Lakers followed a previous title with the Golden State Warriors.

Cook played with the Lakers for portions of the 2019-20 season as well as the 2020-21 season. He was released by the Lakers in February 2021. Since then, he has had brief stints with both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Ultimately, he found himself playing professional basketball out of the NBA for the 2021-22 season.

Now, Cook will get another chance to prove that he belongs in the NBA. He’s been a journeyman for his entire NBA career, so acclimating to a new home should be relatively easy for him.

In his career, Cook has averaged 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Though his role on the Kings will likely be a relatively small one, the 29-year-old veteran brings a lot of savvy and championship pedigree to a team that has been fighting to get out of the NBA’s basement for years.

It will be interesting to see if he takes on a leadership role for the team going forward.