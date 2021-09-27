Report: Lakers projected starting 5 coming into focus for 2021-22 season

A trio of NBA insiders from The Athletic recently offered some insight into how the Los Angeles Lakers starting lineup will likely look at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

“With [Russell] Westbrook aboard, sources said [Anthony] Davis has emerged as the expected starting center, clearing the way for a likely starting five of him, Westbrook, [Wayne] Ellington, [Trevor] Ariza and [LeBron] James, according to sources,” wrote Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. “Third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker, a rising, young talent for the Lakers, is also expected to compete in camp for a possible starting role.”

Of course, the most substantial addition to the Lakers’ starting lineup for the upcoming season is Westbrook. The superstar point guard figures to make a massive impact. He averaged a triple-double last season, putting up 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game.

Ellington and Ariza round out the other new additions to L.A.’s projected starting lineup.

Ellington’s lethal 3-point shooting ability should make him a nice piece to the puzzle. He shot 42.2 percent from deep in the 2020-21 season.

Ariza, meanwhile, figures to also bring a fair amount of value to the table. He averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.

The 2021-22 campaign is rapidly approaching, and fans in L.A. have very high hopes for an exciting year. The team is looking to win its second NBA title in a span of three seasons.