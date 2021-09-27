- Report: Lakers projected starting 5 coming into focus for 2021-22 season
- Dennis Schroder on $84M offer from Lakers: ‘I never had that contract in front of me’
- Report: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had rookie run errands during Lakers’ minicamp in Las Vegas
- Report: LeBron James set up recruiting ‘war room’ to aid Lakers’ pursuit of Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook
- Report: Anthony Davis has emerged as expected starting center for Lakers
- Report: Lakers sign promising young guard to 2-year contract
- Shaquille O’Neal announces his retirement from being a celebrity: ‘I’m done with it’
- John Salley says the Lakers could end up as the greatest team of all time if they win 74 games and the championship
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar slams unvaccinated NBA players and staff, wants league to remove them from teams
- Report: NBA could ask LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo to appear in pro-vaccine PSA
Report: Lakers projected starting 5 coming into focus for 2021-22 season
-
- Updated: September 27, 2021
A trio of NBA insiders from The Athletic recently offered some insight into how the Los Angeles Lakers starting lineup will likely look at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.
“With [Russell] Westbrook aboard, sources said [Anthony] Davis has emerged as the expected starting center, clearing the way for a likely starting five of him, Westbrook, [Wayne] Ellington, [Trevor] Ariza and [LeBron] James, according to sources,” wrote Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. “Third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker, a rising, young talent for the Lakers, is also expected to compete in camp for a possible starting role.”
Of course, the most substantial addition to the Lakers’ starting lineup for the upcoming season is Westbrook. The superstar point guard figures to make a massive impact. He averaged a triple-double last season, putting up 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game.
Ellington and Ariza round out the other new additions to L.A.’s projected starting lineup.
Ellington’s lethal 3-point shooting ability should make him a nice piece to the puzzle. He shot 42.2 percent from deep in the 2020-21 season.
Ariza, meanwhile, figures to also bring a fair amount of value to the table. He averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
The 2021-22 campaign is rapidly approaching, and fans in L.A. have very high hopes for an exciting year. The team is looking to win its second NBA title in a span of three seasons.