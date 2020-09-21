The last few minutes of Game 2 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets was a mano-a-mano battle.

In the end though, Anthony Davis had the last word.

He hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give L.A. a 105-103 win, and afterward, he revealed that the final play wasn’t even drawn up for him.

"This is what they brought me here for, to make big-time plays." AD on his game-winning three. pic.twitter.com/nK44v2PpK3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 21, 2020

Anthony Davis on his game winning shot: “The play was (drawn up) for LeBron.” — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 21, 2020

Even though the Lakers took a 70-59 lead at halftime, Davis got off to a slow start.

He started heating up in the third quarter, however, which led to him making the biggest shot of his life.

For months, some have felt that the former New Orleans Pelican was not made for the bright lights of the NBA playoffs, especially the later rounds. Those critics have included Charles Barkley of TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

But his play throughout this postseason has proven otherwise.

He had 31 points, nine rebounds and two blocks to lift L.A. to a 2-0 series lead over the Nuggets.