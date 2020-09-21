As the Los Angeles Lakers inch closer to their 17th NBA championship, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been shining bright.

However, Charles Barkley of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” feels that they both lack killer instincts.

Charles Barkley just compared Anthony Davis to Derrick Coleman. Says he has the ability to be the greatest player in the world but lacks a killer mentality. "He's just a nice guy that's a great player." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) September 21, 2020

While digressing Anthony Davis' lack of a killer mentality a lot Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, Charles Barkley also said that LeBron lacks a killer mentality. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) September 21, 2020

For all the accolades and public praise James has earned over the years, the one knock some have made against him is that he’s not a “killer” the way that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were.

The same criticism has been levied even more at Davis, especially since he has limited playoff experience.

Even if both lack killer instincts, no one can argue with results.

Coming into Sunday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets, James has been averaging 25.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists a game in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Davis, meanwhile has given his team 28.5 points and 10.8 boards a game this postseason.

As the old saying goes, the proof is in the pudding.