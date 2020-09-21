   Charles Barkley Destroys Anthony Davis on National TV, Calls Him Mentally Weak - Lakers Daily
Anthony Davis Lakers

As the Los Angeles Lakers inch closer to their 17th NBA championship, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been shining bright.

However, Charles Barkley of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” feels that they both lack killer instincts.

For all the accolades and public praise James has earned over the years, the one knock some have made against him is that he’s not a “killer” the way that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were.

The same criticism has been levied even more at Davis, especially since he has limited playoff experience.

Even if both lack killer instincts, no one can argue with results.

Coming into Sunday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets, James has been averaging 25.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists a game in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Davis, meanwhile has given his team 28.5 points and 10.8 boards a game this postseason.

As the old saying goes, the proof is in the pudding.