Report: LeBron James recently worked on skyhook shot with his trainers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is just 36 points away from setting the NBA’s new all-time scoring record, and some fans think he might try to do so in a way that would honor the current owner of the record in an incredible way.

According to a report, James recently practiced his skyhook shot with his trainers. As many NBA historians know, the skyhook was a specialty of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the current owner of the all-time scoring record.

“And what about the ‘how?’ If he gets to 38,386 points and a two-pointer will break the record, what’s the milestone-setting shot going to be?” Joe Vardon of The Athletic wrote. “Before the game in Indianapolis last week, James worked on Kareem’s skyhook with his trainers.”

It would truly be an iconic moment if James were to set the new scoring record with that kind of homage to Abdul-Jabbar. It would surely go down as one of the most iconic non-playoff moments in NBA history.

However James ends up breaking the current record, it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that it will happen in front of a home Lakers crowd at Crypto.com Arena. That’s because the next two games on the schedule for the Lakers are home games.

The Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night and then face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. It would certainly be special if James broke the record against the Bucks on Thursday.

That’s because Abdul-Jabbar spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Bucks before playing with the Lakers for well over a decade. James setting the new record in Thursday’s game would give the NBA and all of its fans the perfect opportunity to not only celebrate him, but also celebrate Adbul-Jabbar and his incredible accomplishments and contributions to the game.

Whatever happens this week, it is surely going to be an exciting one for James fans and Lakers fans.

Hopefully, the excitement of the impending accomplishment gives the Lakers a little extra juice to improve in the standings. They’re currently 1.5 games back from the No. 10 seed, the final seed to make the play-in tournament at the end of the regular season.