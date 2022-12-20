LaVar Ball says LaMelo will never play for Lakers because of what happened with Lonzo: ‘You think I’m going to come back?’

LaVar Ball, whose sons LaMelo and Lonzo both play in the NBA, is known as one of the most outspoken people in the basketball world.

When Lonzo Ball was selected by the Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, LaVar Ball was very happy. It seemed like Lonzo Ball was destined to help the Lakers make it back to the NBA Finals, but things didn’t turn out that way. He wound up getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the package for superstar big man Anthony Davis.

LaVar Ball didn’t take that lightly and has ripped the Lakers organization multiple times since then. LaMelo Ball has since been linked to the Lakers, as many believe he’ll eventually make his way there, but LaVar Ball doesn’t want that to happen.

“Common sense would tell you, hell no,” he said when asked by Complex Sports if he wanted to see his son in a Lakers jersey. “You did something to my boy Lonzo, and you think I’m going to come back with the others? I gotta be stone-cold crazy.”

The 55-year-old continued to explain his feelings.

“I wanted Melo to be a Laker before that ship done sailed,” he said. “You get rid of ‘Zo and you think I’m going to come back? I’m not that type of foolish guy.”

It’s clear that LaVar Ball feels very strongly about the situation and will do whatever he can to deter his sons from joining the Lakers in the future.

Lonzo Ball is currently with the Chicago Bulls but hasn’t appeared in a game this season as he recovers from a knee injury he sustained last season. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that there are “no guarantees” he plays at all this season. It’s certainly a frustrating situation for the 25-year-old, as his Bulls tenure started out very well.

As for LaMelo Ball, he’s currently in his third season with the Charlotte Hornets. He’s only played seven games so far this season due to injury issues and averaged 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He seems to continue getting better and better with each passing game.

LiAngelo Ball is LaVar Ball’s third son and currently plays for the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ G League affiliate. He’s had some nice performances for the Swarm and surely hoping some NBA team will give him a chance to make his mark in the league in the near future.

Given what is know about LaVar Ball’s personality, it seems unlikely he’ll change his mind about not wanting his sons on the Lakers. Only time will tell if any of his sons end up joining the historic franchise.