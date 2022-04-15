Jay Williams: ‘When I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but purple and gold’

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their 2021-22 season with a poor 33-49 record, and changes are undoubtedly coming for the franchise after not making it to the playoffs.

The Charlotte Hornets were also unable to make it to the playoffs this season. It seems like some believe that Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball could be on his way out of Charlotte sometime in the near future due to the team’s failure to make the playoffs during his time in the league so far.

ESPN’s Jay Williams apparently sees Ball in Los Angeles in the future. Of course, Ball’s brother Lonzo played for the Lakers earlier in his career.

“When I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but purple and gold. It’s written over the way he dresses, the style in which he pulls up to games. It relates to his whole social media image, where he’s from, and his dad had so much to do with how things are orchestrated, even with Lonzo getting there the first time.”

It would definitely be great to see LaMelo Ball on the Lakers. However, it seems like it’s a bit too early in his career to be talking about him switching teams. He recently completed his second season in the league and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in 2024.

This season, LaMelo Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game for the Hornets. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. Throughout his time in the league, he’s shown that he’s one of the best young players out there.

Lonzo Ball, of course, spent the first two seasons of his career with the Lakers before getting shipped to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that brought Anthony Davis to L.A. He averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game during his time with the Lakers.

For now, fans across the league can only wonder what it would be like for LaMelo Ball to play on the Lakers.