The Los Angeles Lakers traded guard Lonzo Ball to the New Orleans Pelicans last offseason in a deal to get Anthony Davis.

The move separated Ball from the organization that drafted him and superstar LeBron James.

In a recent article by Bleacher Report’s Rob Goldberg, the younger Ball’s father, LaVar, ripped the Lakers’ front office for not playing James and his son together correctly.

The elder Ball was asked whether or not he felt James or the Lakers’ front office undervalued the younger Ball when he was with the team, but the elder Ball put all the blame on the Lakers’ brass.

“LeBron didn’t do nothing,” the elder Ball said. “It was just the coaching over there. Coaches didn’t know how to play LeBron and Lonzo together. The one time they did that they both had a triple-double in the game. That’s what should have been going on that whole time. It was just the coaching over there that didn’t fit. You saw they brought in one new guy and they won a championship. Just by bringing in AD and a new coach. It was that simple.”

Davis is a superior player to the younger Ball and clearly was a big reason the Lakers won the NBA title this past season.

In his lone season with James, the younger Ball averaged 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

The trade may have been the best move for both sides as it allowed the Lakers to maximize their championship window with James, while the younger Ball was given a fresh start.