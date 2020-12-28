46-year-old Larsa Pippen offered a series of tweets that offered blistering online criticism and threats of a lawsuit over rumors that she was somehow involved with 16-year-old Bronny James.

Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo shit is crazy. — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) December 27, 2020

I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) December 27, 2020

I’ll sue the fuck out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo pic.twitter.com/K5jRGarc2L — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) December 27, 2020

The controversy began following rumors of the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James allegedly slipping into the DMs of Pippen, something that the younger James quickly dismissed as false.

The elder James followed later with an even more blunt comment on the rumor while also ridiculing the attention given the item. In addition, he also noted that his son was a minor.

The prurient interest in such a false rumor was undoubtedly fueled by the fact that it allegedly involved the son of one of the NBA’s all-time greatest players and the ex-wife of another NBA legend, Scottie Pippen. That combination and the illegal nature of such a scenario were apparently too much for the internet rumor mill to resist.

The hope is that this false narrative dies quickly, given all of the other issues facing not only the NBA, but the world at large.