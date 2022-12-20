- Lamar Odom says Khloe Kardashian was his wife and cocaine his ‘girlfriend’
- Shaquille O’Neal says he, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant would sweep Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Hakeem Olajuwon
- LaVar Ball says LaMelo will never play for Lakers because of what happened with Lonzo: ‘You think I’m going to come back?’
- Report: Some within Lakers fear Anthony Davis could miss 2-3 months
- Report: LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Devin Booker to miss Monday’s Lakers-Suns showdown
- Russell Westbrook’s brother seemingly takes issue with his benching in 4th quarter of Lakers-Wizards game
- Report: Lakers bracing to be without Anthony Davis indefinitely, expect him to miss at least 1 month
- Kyle Kuzma wishes he ‘would’ve gotten the fairer end of the stick a little bit’ with his role on the Lakers
- Report: Some NBA executives believe Wizards should trade Bradley Beal to Lakers for Russell Westbrook and 1st-rounders
- Report: Lakers could wait another month to make a trade
Lamar Odom says Khloe Kardashian was his wife and cocaine his ‘girlfriend’
- Updated: December 20, 2022
For years, former Los Angeles Lakers champion Lamar Odom was married to reality television star Khloe Kardashian. He dealt with many issues during his marriage, including substance abuse.
In a trailer for a documentary titled, “TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians,” Odom opened up a bit, saying that Kardashian was his wife while drugs was his girlfriend.
“Drugs — that was my girlfriend,” Odom said. “I had a wife and cocaine.”
Odom continued opening up about his marriage. He mentioned that Kardashian knew about his cocaine use because he had to tell her at some point.
“I mean, behind the scenes, I put her through some s—,” he said. “The things that y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”
The 43-year-old is best known for his time as a Laker, as he won back-to-back titles with the franchise and the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011. During his time with the Purple and Gold, he averaged 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Odom last appeared in an NBA game during the 2012-13 season with the Los Angeles Clippers. In April of 2014, he signed with the New York Knicks, but he was waived by the team without appearing in a game for them. He finished his NBA career with averages of 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
In 2015 is when things seemingly hit rock bottom. In October of that year, Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel and subsequently hospitalized. Of course, he made it through and survived, but many across the world thought that the New York native wouldn’t be able to pull through.
It seems like he’s gotten a lot better since that time. Nowadays, people hear about him in the news because of a wide variety of topics he talks about. He’s often talking about the late Kobe Bryant, his former teammate on the Lakers, and he’s even taken some shots at free agent big man Tristan Thompson, who has two children with Kardashian.
The documentary is set to air on Jan 2. on Fox. Surely, plenty of people will want to tune in to hear more details about Odom’s issues and marriage.