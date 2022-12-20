Lamar Odom says Khloe Kardashian was his wife and cocaine his ‘girlfriend’

For years, former Los Angeles Lakers champion Lamar Odom was married to reality television star Khloe Kardashian. He dealt with many issues during his marriage, including substance abuse.

In a trailer for a documentary titled, “TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians,” Odom opened up a bit, saying that Kardashian was his wife while drugs was his girlfriend.

“Drugs — that was my girlfriend,” Odom said. “I had a wife and cocaine.”

Odom continued opening up about his marriage. He mentioned that Kardashian knew about his cocaine use because he had to tell her at some point.

“I mean, behind the scenes, I put her through some s—,” he said. “The things that y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”

The 43-year-old is best known for his time as a Laker, as he won back-to-back titles with the franchise and the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011. During his time with the Purple and Gold, he averaged 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Odom last appeared in an NBA game during the 2012-13 season with the Los Angeles Clippers. In April of 2014, he signed with the New York Knicks, but he was waived by the team without appearing in a game for them. He finished his NBA career with averages of 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

In 2015 is when things seemingly hit rock bottom. In October of that year, Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel and subsequently hospitalized. Of course, he made it through and survived, but many across the world thought that the New York native wouldn’t be able to pull through.

It seems like he’s gotten a lot better since that time. Nowadays, people hear about him in the news because of a wide variety of topics he talks about. He’s often talking about the late Kobe Bryant, his former teammate on the Lakers, and he’s even taken some shots at free agent big man Tristan Thompson, who has two children with Kardashian.

The documentary is set to air on Jan 2. on Fox. Surely, plenty of people will want to tune in to hear more details about Odom’s issues and marriage.