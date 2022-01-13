- Lamar Odom fires direct shot at Tristan Thompson: ‘Dude is corny’
Lamar Odom fires direct shot at Tristan Thompson: ‘Dude is corny’
- Updated: January 13, 2022
TMZ recently caught up with Lamar Odom and asked the two-time NBA champion about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
Thompson has made headlines for the wrong reasons recently after it was revealed that he fathered another child while being romantically involved with Kardashian. Odom doesn’t seem very fond of Thompson for that.
“Dude is corny for that, but it’s all good,” Odom said of Thompson.
Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 until 2016.
Odom spent 14 years in the NBA, and he accomplished some impressive feats. He earned some solid accolades, including winning two rings. Both titles came with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former first-round pick played for four teams before his time in the NBA came to an end. He posted career averages of 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from beyond the arc.
As for Thompson, he’s currently playing for his third team in as many seasons. It seems like the 30-year-old’s best seasons might already be behind him.
This season, the veteran is averaging 6.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Sacramento Kings. He’s shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Thompson won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015-16 season.
Curiously enough, both Odom and Thompson were selected with the fourth overall pick in their respective drafts. For Odom, that happened in the 1999 NBA Draft. For Thompson, that came during the 2011 NBA Draft.
It will certainly be interesting to see if Thompson ends up responding to Odom’s recent comments.