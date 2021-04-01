- Report: Lakers release X-ray results for Andre Drummond’s foot injury
- Video: Andre Drummond suffers foot injury in Lakers debut vs. Bucks
- LeBron James’ mom gives optimistic timetable on when Lakers superstar is expected to return
- LeBron James’ former teammate says it’s no secret that he’s recruiting Stephen Curry
- Report: Dennis Schroder likely to be backup option for Chicago Bulls if they can’t land Lonzo Ball in offseason
- Report: Lakers plan to give Andre Drummond significant minutes while phasing Marc Gasol out of rotation
- Report: Hornets made offer to Lakers for Montrezl Harrell
- Report: Andre Drummond to make Lakers debut Wednesday vs. Bucks
- LeBron James and Anthony Davis send social media into frenzy as conversation during ‘Call of Duty’ game gets leaked
- Report: Rival executives believe Lakers and Marc Gasol could come to buyout agreement
Report: Lakers release X-ray results for Andre Drummond’s foot injury
-
- Updated: April 1, 2021
In his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Andre Drummond was forced to leave the game with a foot injury.
Luckily, X-rays were negative, but he does have a right big toe contusion.
Andre Drummond is out for the rest of the night due to a right big toe contusion. X-rays were negative.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 1, 2021
Drummond was acquired by the Lakers on Sunday off the buyout market. He was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to getting bought out.
The Lakers were looking forward to his defense, rebounding and ability to get easy baskets, giving the team a shot in the arm.
With LeBron James out with a high ankle sprain and Anthony Davis sidelined due to a calf strain, L.A. has struggled of late, especially on the offensive end.
After Wednesday’s contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers will face the Sacramento Kings on Friday before a showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.