Andre Drummond Lakers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Andre Drummond was forced to leave the game with a foot injury.

Luckily, X-rays were negative, but he does have a right big toe contusion.

Drummond was acquired by the Lakers on Sunday off the buyout market. He was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to getting bought out.

The Lakers were looking forward to his defense, rebounding and ability to get easy baskets, giving the team a shot in the arm.

With LeBron James out with a high ankle sprain and Anthony Davis sidelined due to a calf strain, L.A. has struggled of late, especially on the offensive end.

After Wednesday’s contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers will face the Sacramento Kings on Friday before a showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.