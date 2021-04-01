In his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Andre Drummond was forced to leave the game with a foot injury.

Luckily, X-rays were negative, but he does have a right big toe contusion.

Andre Drummond is out for the rest of the night due to a right big toe contusion. X-rays were negative. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 1, 2021

Drummond was acquired by the Lakers on Sunday off the buyout market. He was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to getting bought out.

The Lakers were looking forward to his defense, rebounding and ability to get easy baskets, giving the team a shot in the arm.

With LeBron James out with a high ankle sprain and Anthony Davis sidelined due to a calf strain, L.A. has struggled of late, especially on the offensive end.

After Wednesday’s contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers will face the Sacramento Kings on Friday before a showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.