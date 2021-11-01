- Lakers unveil intricate details after release of City Edition uniforms
- Updated: November 1, 2021
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled their City Edition uniforms for the 2021-22 season.
There are a plethora of awesome tributes to the franchises woven into the jersey.
Get lost in the details of the Dynasty.
Produced by the Lakers Dynasty x @bibigousa pic.twitter.com/PSneQIek04
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 1, 2021
Of course, the NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary of being around this season. Many teams have been unraveling incredible jerseys, courts and more to commemorate the special occasion.
The NBA also released a list of its 75 greatest players. Several Lakers players of past and present were on the decorated list.
Current Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony all made the prestigious list. Lakers big man Dwight Howard was one of the notable snubs.
Nonetheless, the Lakers are focused on winning a championship this season. The franchise revamped the roster in a major way over the offseason.
The team got off to a very inauspicious start while it got used to its roster. The Lakers lost all of their preseason games as well as the first two contest of the regular season.
However, they’ve turned things around and looked more cohesive. The squad has won four of its last five games. The Lakers hold the No. 6 record in the Western Conference.
James, who is in his 19th year in the league, is collecting 23.8 points, 6.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game this season. The four-time MVP found some of his fruit honored in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ new court design.
Westbrook is posting 18.3 points, 8.7 assists and 8.7 boards per contest. He is having fun enjoying his new team and familiar city. James recently made fun of the former MVP for crip walking during an actual game.