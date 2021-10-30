- Video: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook lose it as Dwight Howard swishes 3 in 4th quarter
- Updated: October 29, 2021
For the first time this season, the Los Angles Lakers bore some resemblance to the team they can become.
As they pulled away from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the final seconds, center Dwight Howard nailed a 3-pointer, and LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were stoked.
Early on, it looked like it could be another disappointing, lackadaisical loss for the Purple and Gold. The team trailed at the end of the first quarter, and even though it took a brief lead early in the second half, it fell behind again by a sizable margin.
But late in the third quarter, the Lakers finally started to play some championship caliber defense, and it turned the game around for them.
The Cavs were held to just 16 points in the final frame, while the Lakers heated up offensively. Carmelo Anthony was key on that end of the floor with 24 points on white-hot shooting.