Lakers superstar LeBron James heaps massive praise on Talen Horton-Tucker
- Updated: January 11, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared massive praise for youngster Talen Horton-Tucker following the Lakers’ win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.
LeBron on @Thortontucker: "Does it on both sides of the floor, and then he just listens. He’s a sponge. And he can apply it right away … big time game for a kid that’s still growing into his own, but he’s (beyond) his years."
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 11, 2021
James, 36, has been a huge fan of Horton-Tucker since his emergence in the team’s rotation.
The four-time MVP has repeatedly sent warnings and encouragements about the sophomore this season. After all, Horton-Tucker has given James numerous reasons to laud him.
On Sunday, the 20-year-old put up 17 points, five rebounds and three assists in just over 20 minutes of action. The Lakers defeated the Rockets by a score of 120-102.
On the season, Horton-Tucker is averaging a career-high 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He’s played in 10 of the Lakers’ 11 games this season.
The Lakers face the Rockets again on Tuesday night.