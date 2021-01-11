   Lakers superstar LeBron James heaps massive praise on Talen Horton-Tucker - Lakers Daily
Lakers superstar LeBron James heaps massive praise on Talen Horton-Tucker

Talen Horton-Tucker and LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared massive praise for youngster Talen Horton-Tucker following the Lakers’ win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

James, 36, has been a huge fan of Horton-Tucker since his emergence in the team’s rotation.

The four-time MVP has repeatedly sent warnings and encouragements about the sophomore this season. After all, Horton-Tucker has given James numerous reasons to laud him.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old put up 17 points, five rebounds and three assists in just over 20 minutes of action. The Lakers defeated the Rockets by a score of 120-102.

On the season, Horton-Tucker is averaging a career-high 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He’s played in 10 of the Lakers’ 11 games this season.

The Lakers face the Rockets again on Tuesday night.