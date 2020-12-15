- What LeBron James said and did in disbelief after Talen Horton-Tucker’s performance last night
- Video: Kyle Kuzma trolls Anthony Davis, who shows off brand new Rolls-Royce
- Report: Multiple NBA executives and scouts agree, come playoff time LeBron James clearly best in NBA
- Drake and Quavo seen fanboying over Talen Horton-Tucker after Lakers dominate Clippers
- Report: Kawhi Leonard asked Lakers veteran about Talen Horton-Tucker’s age after preseason clash
- LeBron James sends yet another warning about Talen Horton-Tucker
- Video: Talen Horton-Tucker rips Kawhi Leonard, proceeds to drain 3 in Paul George’s face
- Frank Vogel hints as to when LeBron James and Anthony Davis will return for Lakers
- Report: Lakers’ new starting 5 announced for tonight’s matchup vs. Clippers
- Report: LeBron James’ and Anthony Davis’ statuses updated for tonight’s game vs. Clippers
What LeBron James said and did in disbelief after Talen Horton-Tucker’s performance last night
-
- Updated: December 15, 2020
After only two preseason games of the new season, second-year man Talen Horton-Tucker has emerged as the Los Angeles Lakers’ newest darling.
He scored 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field on Sunday, and superstar teammate LeBron James was beyond thrilled.
After Talen Horton-Tucker drained another 3 to give him 31 points and counting, LeBron James got up from the bench and yelled "Stop it! Stop it!" in disbelief and then took off his mask and spiked it on his seat to punctuate his pleasure with the 2nd year player.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 14, 2020
After the contest, James also went on social media and warned the rest of the NBA about the second-round draft choice.
Horton-Tucker showed off pretty much every aspect of his game in the Lakers’ 131-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
He hit four of his five 3-point attempts, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out four assists and got four steals.
Last season as a rookie, Horton-Tucker barely played, but in the bubble, he got some spot duty and started to show flashes of what he is capable of.
Assuming that what he’s shown lately is no fluke, the Lakers will possess a very deep roster with him, guards Dennis Schroder, Alex Caruso and Wesley Matthews, big man Montrezl Harrell and forward Kyle Kuzma.
Since novel coronavirus infections across the league are inevitable throughout the season, the Lakers are now fully locked and loaded for a run at back-to-back NBA championships.