   What LeBron James said and did in disbelief after Talen Horton-Tucker's performance last night - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / What LeBron James said and did in disbelief after Talen Horton-Tucker’s performance last night

What LeBron James said and did in disbelief after Talen Horton-Tucker’s performance last night

LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker

After only two preseason games of the new season, second-year man Talen Horton-Tucker has emerged as the Los Angeles Lakers’ newest darling.

He scored 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field on Sunday, and superstar teammate LeBron James was beyond thrilled.

After the contest, James also went on social media and warned the rest of the NBA about the second-round draft choice.

Horton-Tucker showed off pretty much every aspect of his game in the Lakers’ 131-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

He hit four of his five 3-point attempts, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out four assists and got four steals.

Last season as a rookie, Horton-Tucker barely played, but in the bubble, he got some spot duty and started to show flashes of what he is capable of.

Assuming that what he’s shown lately is no fluke, the Lakers will possess a very deep roster with him, guards Dennis Schroder, Alex Caruso and Wesley Matthews, big man Montrezl Harrell and forward Kyle Kuzma.

Since novel coronavirus infections across the league are inevitable throughout the season, the Lakers are now fully locked and loaded for a run at back-to-back NBA championships.