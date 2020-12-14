Second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker is turning into a hot commodity for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He had a dominant game for the team on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, and superstar teammate LeBron James is singing his praises.

THT was on 🔥 tonight: 33 points on 11/17 shooting

4/5 3-pointers

10 rebounds

4 assists

4 steals

+36 pic.twitter.com/ctgav6Xh3T — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 14, 2020

This comes on the heels of an impressive 2020 preseason debut for Horton-Tucker on Friday, after which James lavished praise on the young guard.

Horton-Tucker was a second-round draft pick last year, and thus, not a whole lot was expected of him.

Although he only got spot duty last season, he showed a surprisingly polished offensive game, especially when it came to his ability to get to the hoop off the dribble.

On Sunday, he also displayed his ability to shoot from the outside, rebound and even defend.

Horton-Tucker’s emergence has created a problem for head coach Frank Vogel in terms of trying to find minutes for him behind Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wesley Matthews.

However, it’s a very good problem to have, especially given that the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to rage out of control.