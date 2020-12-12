- LeBron James sends warning about how good Talen Horton-Tucker is going to be
- Report: Clippers wanted to do sign-and-trade with Montrezl Harrell but Lakers swooped in
- Report: Lakers starters announced for tonight’s preseason matchup vs. Clippers
- LeBron James sends message to rest of league as he embarks on 18th NBA season
- Report: NBA executive ‘surprised’ Lakers didn’t trade Kyle Kuzma this offseason
- NBA executive bashes Lakers for acquiring Montrezl Harrell
- Marc Gasol offers surprising reaction to Pau Gasol’s desire to rejoin Lakers
- Markieff Morris blasts ESPN’s ‘trash’ rankings after LeBron James, Anthony Davis finish in top 2 spots
- Gilbert Arenas has asked LeBron James if he can intern on the Lakers coaching staff
- LeBron James and Anthony Davis claim top 2 spots on ESPN’s top 100 players list
LeBron James sends warning about how good Talen Horton-Tucker is going to be
-
- Updated: December 12, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker was the hero in the team’s first preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
Numerous Lakers veterans, including four-time MVP LeBron James, praised Horton-Tucker for the phenomenal performance following the victory.
Telling you right now! This kid is flat out SPECIAL! Mark my words https://t.co/KOYtlFxNVV
— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 12, 2020
That boy @Thortontucker is goin to be special! 🤫
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) December 12, 2020
The Lakers defeated the Clippers, 87-81, on Friday night.
Horton-Tucker gathered 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the victory. He led both teams in scoring.
The 20-year-old took advantage of the big stars sitting out. James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Markieff Morris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all sat out in the preseason opener.
The Lakers are high on Horton-Tucker. As a matter of fact, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently said that he’s going to be coaching the youngster harder than anyone else on the roster.
Last season, Horton-Tucker only played in six games. He averaged 5.7 points, 1.3 steals and 1.2 rebounds per contest.