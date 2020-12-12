Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker was the hero in the team’s first preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Numerous Lakers veterans, including four-time MVP LeBron James, praised Horton-Tucker for the phenomenal performance following the victory.

Telling you right now! This kid is flat out SPECIAL! Mark my words https://t.co/KOYtlFxNVV — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 12, 2020

The Lakers defeated the Clippers, 87-81, on Friday night.

Horton-Tucker gathered 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the victory. He led both teams in scoring.

The 20-year-old took advantage of the big stars sitting out. James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Markieff Morris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all sat out in the preseason opener.

The Lakers are high on Horton-Tucker. As a matter of fact, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently said that he’s going to be coaching the youngster harder than anyone else on the roster.

Last season, Horton-Tucker only played in six games. He averaged 5.7 points, 1.3 steals and 1.2 rebounds per contest.