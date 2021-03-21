On Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks’ Solomon Hill collided with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, causing the four-time MVP to leave the game with an ankle injury.

A couple of James’ teammates suggested that it may have been more than a freak accident, and Hill responded to that suggestion.

would never disrespect the game and take a player out purposely… he knows that. that’s all that matters to me. praying for a speedy recovery. #riptothementionstho #moredmsthansaweetie — solomon hill (@solohill) March 20, 2021

Over the last couple of seasons, there has been lots of speculation that James would sit some games out for “load management” as a concession to his age (36) and the mileage that has resulted from 10 trips to the NBA Finals.

Instead, he has been something of an iron man, as the games he has missed have been few and far between.

An X-ray on James’ ankle came back negative, but an MRI is still pending.

With or without James, the Lakers will have a tough contest tomorrow against the second-place Phoenix Suns.

They are already without fellow superstar Anthony Davis, who is recovering from a strained calf and a case of Achilles tendonosis.

In addition, they are awaiting the return of starting center Marc Gasol, who has been unable to play due to being placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.